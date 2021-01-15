Woodford County plans year of promotions focusing on spirits, food

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Woodford County is dedicating an entire year to its diverse group of distilleries, breweries, wineries and restaurants.

The Woodford County Tourist Commission, Reserve Woodford, deemed 2021 the year of Fantastic Fare, kicking of the promotion at a press conference Friday afternoon.

“This is an intentional focus on driving traffic, awareness and promotion of our wide range of top, award winning chefs, master distillers, master brewers, master wine makers and other hospitality experts to provide each person who comes to Woodford County, true Woodford County charm,” Tourism Director Emily Downey said.

Woodford County is lined from quaint Midway, Ky. to downtown Versailles and all around the County, with a mix of authentic cuisines of every type. The promotion will feature food tours, tastings, restaurant weeks, taco trail and more.