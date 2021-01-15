Police investigate death of 22-year-old as murder

FLORENCE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Florence Police investigators say the death of a 22-year-old man Friday afternoon likely was a homicide.

Daniel D. Darden, of Florence, died at a St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence after suffering gunshot wounds in the parking lot at Walnut Creek Apartments, police said.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call in the apartment parking lot at about 2:50 p.m. and found Darden.

The Florence Police Department is investigating this as a murder scene, officers said in a statement.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call police (859) 371-1234.