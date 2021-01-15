Owingsville, Versailles residents, others named to state board

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:
— appointed Anthony Sickles as a member of the Kentucky Real Estate Commission.
- Anthony Sickles of Mt. Washington is the owner of Anthony Sickles, RPLS, MBA. He replaces Joy Ludlow, whose term has expired. Mr. Sickles shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 31, 2023.
— appointed Foster Shrout as a member of the Commission on Small Business Advocacy.
- Foster Shrout of Owingsville is an associate for the Thoroughbred Antique Gallery. He replaces Kristel Smith, whose term has expired. Mr. Shrout shall serve for a term expiring Aug. 22, 2024.
— appointed Edward Purcell as City Councilperson for the City of Woodlawn Park, Kentucky.
— appointed Melvin Turner as a member of the Martin Luther King Jr. State Commission.
- Melvin Turner of Louisville is a retired education administrator for the University of Louisville. He replaces Yvette Smith, whose term has expired. Mr. Turner shall serve for a term expiring Dec. 12, 2024.
— appointed Vivek Swaminathan, R. Brent Wright and Scott Hedges as members of the Pharmacy and Therapeutics Advisory Committee.
- Vivek Swaminathan of Louisville is a pharmacist for Areva Pharmaceuticals. He replaces Lindsay Villalobos, whose term has expired. Mr. Swaminathan shall serve for a term expiring Nov. 15, 2023.
- Brent Wright of Glasgow is a family physician for University of Louisville Hospital. He replaces Melanie Story, whose term has expired. Mr. Wright shall serve for a term expiring Nov. 15, 2023.
- Scott Hedges of Louisville is a physician at Seven Counties Services. He replaces Latonia Sweet, whose term has expired. Mr. Hedges shall serve for a term expiring Nov. 15, 2023.
— appointed Dianne Dawes as a member of the Kentucky Board of Veterinary Examiners.
- Dianne Dawes of Versailles is a veterinarian at MedVet Lexington. She replaces Leah Miller, who has resigned. Ms. Dawes shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending Sept. 28, 2021.
— appointed Bernie Mason, Rick Fyffe, Tommy Fridy and Austin Vowels as members of the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.
- Bernie Mason of Ashland is the owner of MBM Management. He shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 21, 2022.
- Rick Fyffe of Ashland is a retired engineer. He shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 21, 2022.
- Tommy Fridy of Sebree is a self-employed attorney. He shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 21, 2024.
- Austin Vowels of Henderson is an attorney at Vowels Law and a City Commissioner. He shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 21, 2025.
— appointed Nancy Uhls, Eric Burchfield and Keri Leamy as members of the Kentucky Board for Medical Imaging and Radiation Therapy.
- Nancy Uhls of Franklin is a nuclear medicine technologist at The Medical Center at Franklin. She replaces Jaime Warren, whose term has expired. Ms. Uhls shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 31, 2024.
- Eric Burchfield of Arjay is a CT and X-Ray technologist at AdventHealth Manchester. He replaces Karen Leek, whose term has expired. Mr. Burchfield shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 31, 2024.
- Keri Leamy of Louisville is a radiology manager for Baptist Health Louisville. She replaces Amy Adkins, whose term has expired. Ms. Leamy shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 31, 2024.
— appointed Charlotte Whittaker as a member of the Kentucky Board of Licensure for Long-Term Care Administrators.
- Charlotte Whittaker of Hartford is retired. She shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 12, 2025.
— appointed William Spencer, William Rohrs, Joe Richards and David Young as members of the Judicial Nominating Commission for the 49th Judicial Circuit and District of Kentucky.
- William Spencer of Franklin is a teacher for the Simpson County Schools. He shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2022.
- William Rohrs of Franklin is a maintenance supervisor for the Simpson County Fiscal Court. He shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2022.
- Joe Richards of Franklin is a retired educator. He shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2022.
- David Young of Scottsville is a retired educator. He shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2022.