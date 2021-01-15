Lexington vaccine information now on-line

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Coronavirus vaccine information is now available on Lexington’s web page, Mayor Linda Gorton announced Friday.

The page includes information about how the vaccine is rolling out, on vaccine locations, and on the different vaccines that are being used in the Commonwealth.

- Advertisement -

The vaccine information can be found at https://www.lexingtonky.gov/vaccines .

Gorton said as vaccinations are provided over the next few months, testing remains important.

“We also have to continue wearing masks, maintain social distance and washing our hands for the next few months,” Gorton said. “But the good news is: there’s an end in sight.”

Testing will continue the week of Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, and is available at various locations around Lexington.

The Mayor’s Mobile Testing Program will continue service at The Red Mile. This is in addition to locations at Bluegrass Community & Technical College Newtown Pike Campus, Kroger Field Blue Lot, and Easter Seals Cardinal Hill Richmond Road location.

As of Friday, January 15, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 26,404 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lexington, with 173 deaths.

The Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program will be in service this week, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., January 15-19, at The Red Mile, 1200 Red Mile Road. In addition, testing will be available 9 a.m.-4 p.m., January 21-23 at The Red Mile. The program provides public testing at no cost to the individual. Testing is available without an appointment.

Over 20,000 tests have been administered through the program in 87 testing days. Results are generally available within 24-48 hours.

Testing will also continue next week at several locations across Lexington.

Free, drive-up testing will be available next week, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, at Easter Seals Cardinal Hill, 1900 Richmond Road. No appointment is necessary.

Testing is also available next week at Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 500 Newtown Pike. Testing is available 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. No appointment is necessary.

There is additional drive-up testing available next week, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, at Southland Christian Church, 2349 Richmond Road. No appointment is necessary.

Testing is available, with an appointment, at 1350 Bull Lea Road and in the Blue Lot of Kroger Field (enter off Alumni Drive). Free drive-thru testing is available from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., seven days a week. Appointments are required and can be made by visiting lexington.wildhealth.com.

Find full details of COVID-19 information, including testing options, by visiting www.lexingtonky.gov/COVID-19.