Friday traffic may have foiled possible robbery suspect’s get away

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Most people snarl about heavy traffic, especially on Fridays when it’s even heavier.

Friday, one Lexington driver ended up especially frustrated, but Lexington Police were happy.

At 12:46 p.m. on Friday, a man walked into the Central Bank branch in the Palomar Centre at Man O’ War and Harrodsburg Road, handed the teller a note demanding money, got it and took off in a car inbound on Harrodsburg Road, police said.

But he got stuck in traffic. An officer spotted the car and picked the man up for questioning.

Police have not yet released any other details, possible charges, or the man’s name.

He did not show or imply a weapon and no one was hurt, police said.