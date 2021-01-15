COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Northern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A COVID-19 vaccine distribution program is happening in Northern Kentucky.
According to Kentucky Primary Care Association (KPCA), HealthPoint Family Care, which is a Federal Qualified Health Center (FQHC) or Community Health Center as they are commonly called, is partnering with the NKY health department and St. Elizabeth to administer the vaccine.
- Advertisement -
The health department receives doses and then transfers them, according to KPCA.
According to KPCA, this approach could serve as a blueprint for the state.
The Southpoint location in Covington is administering the vaccine to first responders, municipal workers in direct contact with the public, and those 70 and older.
You can watch the full video announcement HERE. To lean more at KPCA, click HERE.
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.