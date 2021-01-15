Barr blasts ‘big-tech’ in national television appearance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sixth District Republican U.S. Rep. U.S. Congressman Andy Barr, echoing opinions pushed by President Donald Trump, blasted big-tech censorship during an appearance on CNN Newsroom Friday morning.

Barr was one of the first Republican lawmakers to slam Twitter’s decision to ban President Trump from their platform last Friday evening, and called for a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into possible anti-trust violations in the wake of Google, Amazon and Apple’s decisions to block the download or use of Parler by their consumers.

The social media platforms made business decisions to stop what they called blatant untruths and messages to encourage violence in shutting down sites or blocking Parler, which had become what the businesses said in their decisions were a haven for falsehoods.

“Twitter hosts a hashtag that says kill Trump, allows the Ayatollah of Iran to tweet freely, but decided to permanently ban a sitting U.S. President from its platform for “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

“This selective censorship is totally hypocritical, un-American and outrageous,” said Barr, who traditionally has opposed government regulation or infringement on the private sector.

“The DOJ needs to immediately begin an investigation into possible anti-trust violations committed by these companies to unfairly suppress their competitors while trampling over the spirit of the First Amendment, free marketplace of ideas that have made America the strongest and most innovative country in the world,” Barr concluded.