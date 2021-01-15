ABC 36 Teacher of the Week: Emily Sharp, Southern Elementary School

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ)– Emily Sharp has been teaching 4th grade at Southern Elementary in Lexington for 7 years now.

Thirty seconds into our conversation and it was obvious why any fourth grader would love to have her as their teacher. She has decorations everywhere, and they’re not just for show.

It’s things like that got her nominated. Taking the extra step to ensure her kids feel connected despite not being in the classroom. Including Albert Einstein Sharp, the class guinea pig.

She also facilitated a class book drive, where she was able to give five books to each of her students.

Sharpe says these things aren’t going above and beyond, she’s just doing what she loves.

If you know an educator going above and beyond like Ms. Sharpe, nominate them to be our ABC 36, Parent Teacher Store Teacher of the Week on our website.

- Advertisement -