20-year veteran named special ed director at Floyd schools

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Cinda Francis, a 20-year-education veteran, has been named director of special education for the Floyd County School District.

“Cinda Francis is the new Chief of special Education for our district. She comes to us with experience at the classroom and district level and we are excited for her to assume this crucial leadership role,” Superintendent Adkins said.

- Advertisement -

Francis has been in education for 20 years. While still in college, she began tutoring students at the James Still Learning Center.

After college, she was a special education teacher at DACE for the first half of her career. For the second half of her career, Francis has been a Special Education Consultant for the district where she served students and teachers.

When asked about her new role, Francis says, “It may sound simple, but it’s because I care. I care about the students, their families and the staff. I want to work with everyone, I want to make sure that students’ individual needs are met, and I want to ensure our staff has all the training and resources needed to provide services for our children. When we work together and have a heart full of love and a willingness to help each other, we can accomplish amazing things for our students.”

Francis and her husband Kevin live in Leburn. She is mom to Raiden Richardson, high school student age 15, and step mom to Molly Francis, UPIKE student and instructor at Dance Etc.