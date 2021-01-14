Number of Fayette coronavirus cases cracks 26,000 mark

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s new coronavirus cases broke another grim threshold Wednesday.

The county’s 193 new cases pushed the total since last March above 26,000 to 26,185, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Thursday.

The county also reported two more deaths, bringing the number of people lost to virus-related causes at 170.

The health department updates the Lexington COVID-19 numbers, with charts and graphs for additional information, Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.