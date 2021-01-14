UPDATE: Police say mother admits to killing her baby

Update: January 14, 2021:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington Police detective testified Thursday a mother accused of killing her nine-month old baby boy admitted she did it, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

At 32-year old Sammantha Moore’s preliminary hearing in Fayette District Court, Detective Paul Hogan testified Moore told investigators she killed her baby son because she felt someone was hurting him, and that if she killed him, no one would be able to hurt him anymore, according to the report. She did not tell police who she thought was hurting her baby, according to the Herald-Leader.

Moore told investigators that in the middle of the night two days before Christmas, she put blankets and clothing on top of her son along with a kitchen bar stool to keep him from getting free and then she went to bed. When she awoke later that morning, the baby was dead and that’s when she called police, according to the report.

Detective Hogan testified that 9-month old Ocean Moore died of suffocation, according to the report.

Less than a week after her arrest, Moore was charged with assaulting a corrections officer in jail, according to the report.

A judge ruled Thursday that both cases against Moore would be sent to a grand jury for consideration, according to the Herald-Leader.

The judge also decided not to lower Moore’s bond, which remained at $500,000 on the murder charge and $25,000 on the assault charge, according to jail records.

Original story from December 23, 2020 below:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 32-year-old Lexington woman has been charged with murder in the death of her infant child.

Sammantha Moore was arrested by Lexington Police Wednesday afternoon, the department said in a release.

Around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, officers were dispatched to an apartment on Centre Parkway. An unresponsive 9-month-old boy was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn identified the child as Ocean Moore, who was nine months and 18 days old, according to Ginn.

The child was pronounced dead at 11:11 a.m., according to the coroner. The address is listed as 1205 Centre Parkway, Apt. 11.

Ginn said the cause of death is under investigation.

The investigation found that Moore intentionally caused the death of her son by use of physical force. She is lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.