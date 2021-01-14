Lawmakers vote to move cases out of Franklin Circuit Court

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky lawmakers have given final passage to a bill that would curtail the statewide influence of a circuit court traditionally assigned high-profile cases involving state government.
The measure was sent to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday.
It reflects a long-running goal of many Republican lawmakers to steer cases away from the Franklin County Circuit Court.
Under the bill, cases dealing with the constitutionality of state law, executive orders or administrative regulations would be heard in the plaintiff’s home county.
Those cases now are traditionally tried in Franklin Circuit Court, in the state capital of Frankfort.
