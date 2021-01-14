COVID exposure closes Pride Center for 10 days

“The PCSO Pride Center has recently had ongoing exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. While we follow safety protocols at the Pride Center, and the chance of transmission having happened is low, we are taking all precautions to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our visitors, volunteers, employees, and communities. For this reason, we are temporarily closing our doors to all in-person services through January 24, 2021.

“All staff members are being tested for the coronavirus. Though no one on our staff has yet tested positive, we will not return to providing in-person services until we test negative past the period when the virus could be incubating.

“In the meantime, we are well, and not exhibiting symptoms. We are still working remotely, and you can reach us at (859) 253-3233 or at officemanager@pcsoky.org during our regularly scheduled open hours for questions, resources and referrals or other needs.

“We are closely following the guidelines set by the Department of Health and our state and local health officials, and we look forward to being able to resume full services soon. We hope you all stay safe and well and that COVID-19 will be behind us soon.”

The Pride Community Services Organization is located at 389 Waller Avenue, Suite 100 in Lexington. Its web site is: http://www.pcsoky.org