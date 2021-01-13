Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Veterans in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington VA Health Care System is hosting a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic for Veterans age 50-and-up this weekend.
No appointment is necessary.
The clinic will be at the Bowling Campus (formerly Cooper Drive locations) at 1101 Veterans Drive in Lexington.
Clinic days and times:
-Saturday, Jan. 16 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
-Sunday, Jan. 17 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
-Monday, Jan. 18 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Veterans needing more information, click here or contact their Care team.