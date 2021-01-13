UPDATE: Funeral set for city’s first 2021 homicide victim

UPDATE, POSTED 9:30 P.M. JAN. 13, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The visitation and funeral have been set for 28-year-old John Harris, Lexington’s first homicide victim of 2021 who died after being shot Jan. 9.

According to family and friends, visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Unity Church on Paris Pike in Lexington with the funeral following at 1 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY, POSTED JAN. 11, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Sunday, friends, and family of John Harris held a vigil in his honor after the 28-year-old was shot in a car early Saturday.

Police reported that Harris was found with gunshot wounds in a crashed car in a parking lot on Richmond Road.

Loved ones of Harris gathered at the site where he passed away and lit candles in his honor, while also sharing memories of him.

We spoke to the victim’s mother, Angela Harris who told ABC 36 about the type of man her son was.

“He did not deserve this..he would give his last dime and this is hard there are no words that can explain how I’m feeling no words,” says Harris.

If you’d like to help with the funeral expenses you can click here for the GoFundMe link.

Police are still actively looking for the person responsible for John Harris’ death. Tips can be submitted 24/7 at bluegrass crime stoppers.