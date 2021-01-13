Enjoy the Sunshine and Warm Temperatures, We’re Tracking Some Big Changes

Tracking our next rain and snow maker, which arrives Thursday night. In the meantime, expect a mix of sun and clouds as highs warm to the lower 50s on Thursday. A wild wind will blow out of the south, sustained at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph. Enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures, we’ll deal with snow and colder temperatures this weekend. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy as lows cool to the upper 20s.
TUESDAY – Partly cloudy as highs warm to around 50.
 

