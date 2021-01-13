Richmond City Manager speaks on approved COVID relief fund

RICHMOND, Ky. (ABC 36) – The Richmond City Board of Commissioners approved a $100,000 local small business grant fund.

The idea came from the Financial Director, Community Development Coordinator and City Manager.

The application will be available to small businesses with 15 employees or less.

40 small businesses will be chosen for the relief fund. With each business receiving up to $2500.

Applications will be approved on a first come first serve basis, but businesses must meet the eligibility requirements.

“There are some businesses that won’t qualify for this. Home businesses, real estate agent companies, that’s not one that qualifies. Attorneys, finance and accounting and tax firms, non-profits and then rental properties” said City Manager, Rob Minerich.

Minerich says the City is looking at the most hurt businesses from the shutdown and is hoping to help.

Other non-eligible businesses are food trucks and landlords/rental property businesses.

The application forms open up this Friday.

You can find the link to the application and more information here.