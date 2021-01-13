Monticello man says ‘Jesus’ told him to cause fatal crash: KSP citation

CLINTON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 31-year-old Monticello man faces murder and other charges stemming from a head-on crash in Clinton County that investigators say he caused because “Jesus told him to” to save the man’s child.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Jesse Brown is charged with murder, DUI first with aggravated circumstance, wanton endangerment, speeding more than 26 mph over the limit, and leaving the scene of an accident stemming from the crash at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday on KY 90 in Clinton County whicxh is in Southcentral Kentucky on the Tennessee state line.

The KSP said 61-year-old Debra Brown, of Albany, Ky., was killed when the 2012 Ford Focus she was eastbound on KY 90 was hit by the 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup Jesse Wayne Brown was driving westbound.

According to troopers and an arrest citation filed by Trooper Jason Warinner, Jesse Brown fled the scene with his 7-month-old child and managed to catch a ride to the Wayne County Hospital, where he was later found by law enforcement. Jesse Brown, who was not injured, submitted to a blood test and later was charged while the child was being treated there, the KSP said.

After being taken back to the scene to be interviewed by Warinner, Brown said he’d been riding with the child in his lap when the child died, according to information in the arrest citation. He told investigators “Jesus told him if he would hit the oncoming car, the 7 month old would be brought back to life and things would be better,” the citation reads.

The suspect said he saw an oncoming car and steered into its path at about 90 miles per hour. He took the child and fled on foot, trying to take one woman’s car with her child inside when she stopped to help. He then got a ride from another motorists, according to the arrest citation.