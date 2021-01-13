Disney Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean cancel more sailings

By
Erica Bivens
-
ORLANDO, Fl. (WTVQ) – Disney Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International have both canceled more sailings scheduled for 2021.

On Tuesday, Disney Cruise Line announced the suspension of all departures through March. In a statement, Disney Cruise Lines said in part, “As we continue to refine our protocols and await further technical guidance from the CDC, we are cancelling all sailings departing through March 2021.”

Sailings are also cancelled aboard the Disney Fantasy through March 27; the Disney Wonder through March 28; and the Disney Magic and Disney Dream through March 29, according to the cruise line. You can read more HERE.

Royal Caribbean International has also canceled additional cruises. According to a release issued Tuesday, the cruise line said in part, “We have decided to extend the suspension of sailings for our global fleet for all sailings through April 30th, 2021 – excluding sailings onboard Quantum of the Seas in Singapore and Spectrum of the Seas in China.”

The statement says the cruise line plans to resume further operations in May. You can read more about Royal Caribbean’s changes HERE.

Erica Bivens
