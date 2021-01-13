Car Dealership Donates new car to family after drive by shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – On Wednesday a Lexington family got an incredible surprise after a tough month of hurt and pain.

A Lexington car dealership supplied a family who was victim of a drive-by shooting with a Maroon Honda CRV.

It was less than a month ago at two in the morning on December 21st when the drive-by occurred.

Five-year-old Malaki Roberts was in bed with his mom when he was struck by a bullet in a senseless shooting.

Gunshots were aimed at the family’s car, the front door and into their home in the Woodhill neighborhood.

The aftermath was even worse, five year old Malakai suffered life altering injuries and became blind in both eyes.

To help ease some of the burdens on the family, a Lexington car dealership surprised the mom with a new car.

The general manager of the dealership tells ABC 36 that it was their way of giving back after hearing the family’s story.

“With the issues, Malakai now faces transportation is going to be very important in his improvement moving forward and making sure he’s getting to his doctors’ appointments. So we thought what better way to provide that transportation than a vehicle that’s going to give him the care he needs,” Says Nathan Stahl, the General Manager of Glenn’s Freedom CDJR.

The community’s generosity doesn’t stop with the car.

The family also will receive a house full of furniture from Aarons. If you’d like to help out, click on the link here!

