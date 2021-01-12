Utility assistance available in Clark, Estill, Madison and Powell counties

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky River Foothills Development Council (KRFDC) is continuing to provide energy assistance through the crisis component of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Applications can be made through March 31, 2021, or until available funds have been expended. The program assists households in a heating crisis and will run until the funds are expended.

Individuals and households that have already received assistance this year are eligible to receive additional help if they haven’t used their entire assistance amount of $400. Benefits may take the form of bulk fuel deliveries or pending utility disconnect. Crisis relief will be provided within 48 hours or 18 hours if an emergency.

A household is considered to be eligible for energy assistance when the household meets the basic eligibility criteria which includes:

completion of an application; is responsible for home energy costs, directly or as an undesignated portion of their rent; have a combined household income, for the calendar month prior to the month of application, not in excess of 150% of the federal poverty level as listed in the Income Eligibility Guidelines; and live in Kentucky when the application is made and apply in the county of residence;

In addition to the above mentioned criteria, only those with a past-due balance/disconnect or eviction notices or who are within 48 hours of being without heat can receive assistance during the crisis component. A household shall be considered to have a home heating crisis situation when it meets the basic LIHEAP eligibility criteria and: (1) the household is within four (4) days of running out of fuel if bulk fuel (coal, fuel oil, propane, kerosene, or wood) is the heat source; (2) the household has received a past due/disconnect notice if natural gas or electric is the heat source; or (3) the household’s home heating costs are included as an undesignated portion of the rent, and the household has received an eviction notice for non-payment of rent from the landlord. Applicants who participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program must bring a statement from the utility company that shows they have 10 days or less of pre-paid electric service.

All assistance provided with LIHEAP funds must be directly related to resolving the household’s home heating crisis situation. A household may not receive more than the household’s allowable crisis maximum in combined benefits, through the Crisis component. The allowable crisis maximum is determined by the household’s primary fuel type.

Applicants must provide the following:

Disconnect/past due notice (if seeking assistance for natural gas or electric)

Eviction notice from Landlord (if utilities are included in rent).

Metered utility bill if seeking assistance for propane/kerosene/wood/coal.

Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.

Proof of all household members income from the preceding month.

LIHEAP operates on an appointment-based system. You can schedule your appointment by calling 859-544-1713 or online at https://foothillscap.itfrontdesk.com

Requests for assistance can be made by contacting:

Clark Co: 859-744-3235, email pguynn@foothillscap.org or rmiller@foothillscap.org

Estill Co: 606-723-4492, email tmurphy@foothillscap.org

Madison Co: 859-623-6514, email madisonoutreach@foothillscap.org

Powell Co: 606-663-2659, email aflanary@foothillscap.org

Residents outside KRFDC’s service region of Clark, Estill, Madison and Powell counties can find their community action agency: https://www.capky.org/network/

LIHEAP is a statewide initiative sponsored by Community Action Kentucky Inc. in partnership with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) and is directly funded by the U.S. Department for Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families.