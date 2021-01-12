Two-vehicle crash on Tates Creek seriously injures driver

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in a two-car crash that may have been caused when one of the drivers had a medical issue.

According to the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Department, just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, an elderly man driving outbound on Tates Creek just across the Jessamine County line from Fayette County, suffered some kind of medical emergency behind the wheel.

His truck collided with a car turning onto Tates Creek near Bel Mar Drive.

The elderly man’s vehicle ended up on its side in a ditch.

The man had to be cut-out of his vehicle by the fire department.

He was rushed to UK Hospital.

The road was closed for about two hours.