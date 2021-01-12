Kentucky State Police hiring 34 telecommunicators

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police is seeking to train and hire 34 full-time and part-time telecommunicator positions at 13 post locations across the commonwealth.

“Telecommunicators are the backbone of our law enforcement agencies,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “They are the vital link between our state troopers and the information needed to be effective and safe throughout their day-to-day operations. Kentuckians who want to make a positive and influential impact in their community are strongly encouraged to apply.”

KSP recognizes the importance and significance of the police telecommunicator to both trooper and public safety by providing the training and equipment necessary for success, including a five-week paid training academy to become certified with the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council.

Lieutenant Colonel Kyle Nall began his career with the Kentucky State Police as a Telecommunicator and states, “The job as a telecommunicator changes every day. When the phone rings, it’s a new problem to solve and it keeps work interesting. Telecommunicators are the first, first responders and they make an impact on people’s lives.”

KSP telecommunicators handle dispatch duties for Kentucky State Troopers, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation Officers and other emergency service agencies.

Most important, they are that calming voice on the other line when someone calls 911. In 2020, KSP Telecommunications answered over two million calls resulting in 500,236 requests for assistance.

“You have to have a heart for service. If you thrive on making a difference in your community, then this is the perfect opportunity for you to do that,” said Nall. “This job is a team effort and everyone in this agency grasps that. It’s about being a part of something bigger than yourself.”

The requirements to become a KSP Telecommunicator include:

· Excellent communication skills;

· Ability to handle extremely stressful and challenging conditions;

· Handle flexible work schedules, including nights, weekends and holidays;

· Ability to learn and adapt, especially in areas of technology.

· Must be a High School Graduate.

If interested in a telecommunicator position with the Kentucky State Police, apply at https://careers.ky.gov or contact the local post http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/ for more information.