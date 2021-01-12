KDA announces new Director of Industry Responsibility and Sustainability

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
11
Source: KDA

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Distillers’ Association has announced Sara Barnes has joined the non-profit trade group as Director of Industry Responsibility and Sustainability.

In a news release issued Tuesday, KDA officials call Barnes an industry veteran who comes from the Bourbon Women Association where she spent two years as Managing Director. She previously served for four years at Boone County Distilling Co. as Marketing and Events Coordinator and guided many public relations, responsibility, marketing and other duties.

- Advertisement -

“Sara is well-known and widely respected throughout our signature Bourbon and distilled spirits industry for her professional, thoughtful and visionary approach,” KDA President Eric Gregory said. “She is driven, determined and passionate about our industry’s standing and success.”

Gregory says Barnes has been a key voice in KDA’s diversity, equity and inclusion panel to create meaningful change and systemic reforms within the industry, “Combined with an outstanding work ethic, she is a perfect fit to help lead our members in these critical areas. We proudly welcome her to our team.”

Barnes said, “I am excited about the challenge and the thought-provoking work of the legacy projects with the KDA in sustainability, social responsibility and diversity, equity and inclusion. I look forward to leading change and strengthening the industry’s commitment to these goals for the future.”

The KDA created the position in 2016 to strengthen the industry’s significant commitment to social responsibility and sustainability through collective action. According to KDA, Barnes will also coordinate educational and workforce development opportunities in partnership with Kentucky higher education institutions.

“Sara has been a driving force behind Bourbon Women for the past two years and we are incredibly proud of her work being recognized by the KDA,” said Bourbon Women Chair Heather Wibbels. “We look forward to our continued relationship.”

Kentucky Bourbon is an $8.6 billion economic engine that generates more than 20,100 jobs with an annual payroll topping $1 billion million each year, according to the KDA. In addition, the industry is in the middle of a $2.3 billion building boom, from new tourism centers to expanded production facilities, all to meet the growing global thirst for Kentucky Bourbon.

According to the KDA, bourbon production has skyrocketed more than 360 percent since the turn of the century, with Kentucky distillers filling 2.1 million barrels in 2019. That was the second year in a row that distillers filled two million barrels – and the first time in the modern era.

Gregory said KDA members have greatly benefited from collaborative responsibility and sustainability initiatives over the years, from state-of-the-art ID verification technology to ride-sharing partnerships and sustainability efforts like the University of Kentucky’s White Oak Initiative.

“We have much more work to do to ensure the responsible and moderate consumption of alcohol, prepare our industry and our workforce for generations to come, and cultivate a culture of diversity, inclusivity and meaningful engagement,” said Gregory. “We look forward to introducing Sara to our partners and stakeholders in these areas and working together to grow our signature industry in the right way. We can only succeed when the communities in which we work and live thrive as well.”

Previous articleUPDATE: St. Claire Healthcare COVID vaccine depleted for this week
Next articleFayette school board talks diversity, ‘elephant in the room’
mm
Erica Bivens
http://wtvq.com
Erica joins the ABC 36 family as a Co-Anchor of Good Morning Kentucky weekday mornings from 5am-7am with Cody Adams and Good Day Kentucky weekday mornings from 9am to 10am. Erica also anchors News at Midday from 12-12:30pm. She is also a Web and Social Media Content Producer. Erica graduated in three and a half years from Michigan State University with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and specialization in Women, Gender and Social Justice. Although she hails from Michigan, Erica has worked as a News Reporter/Sports Anchor for the CBS-affiliate in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Prior to that, she worked for a PBS-affiliate there covering all types of news – even providing live reports for The Weather Channel during her first hurricane. She then moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana and worked as the Weekend Anchor/Reporter at KPLC, the NBC/FOX/CW affiliate. Erica comes to Lexington from the Huntington area where she worked at WSAZ, an NBC/CW affiliate in West Virginia, as a weekday evening anchor covering the tri states of Ohio and Kentucky as well. In addition to her background on TV, Erica has worked in radio, served as the PA announcer for the Class A "Lansing Lugnuts" and hosted Carnival parades in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Some of her favorite hobbies include running, reading, hiking, spending time with her husband and taking pictures of their furbabies. Erica is big on community involvement, having served as a board member for Dress for Success, volunteered as a Big with Big Brothers Big Sisters, worked on the Mayor's Armed Forces Commission in Lake Charles and hosted countless events. She hopes you can connect with her on Facebook: EricaBivensTV and on Twitter: @ericabivens or Instagram: erica.bivens. You can also email her at ebivens@wtvq.com. Please send all event inquiries via email. Erica is excited to explore Lexington and the outdoors and - of course - meet all of you!