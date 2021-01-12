How to heal from insurrection at U.S. Capitol, UK professor weighs in

By
Monica Harkins
-
0
6

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An insurrection at the United States Capitol still sparking conversation about the stability of America nearly a week later.

“I think we are having a crisis of democracy,” Josh Douglas, a professor with UK College of Law said.

- Advertisement -

As Douglas explains the volatile times we’re in shouldn’t come as a surprise.

“People like me have been saying it for weeks, if not months, that democracy can’t survive when the losers won’t accept defeat,” Douglas said.

He points to the power of words and how lies around the election are undeniable.

“You know, then they say, ‘well, millions of Americans believe there was massive voter fraud,’ Yeah, that’s because you’ve been telling them that for weeks. There’s no doubt that people wouldn’t believe it, had the rhetoric not been there. So, rhetoric is extremely important. And we need individuals of both parties to speak out,” he said.

Governor Beshear is doing just that, condemning the violence at the U.S. Capitol.

“We’ve talked about fanning the flames,” he said. “We have a responsibility to not allow that to happen.”

Beshear also saying he’s not intimidated by armed protesters outside Kentucky’s Capitol Saturday. Some of whom officially filed for Beshear’s impeachment.

“He’s done things that just don’t add up to normal business. If I was a CEO of a company and I did that, I’d lose my job,” Tony Wheatley said.

Wheatley helped organize Saturday’s rally and also helped organize Beshear’s impeachment petition.

He says Beshear has violated Kentuckians’ First Amendment rights and portions of the State constitution.

Meanwhile, Governor Beshear Tuesday explained he felt the impeachment push was a new way to try and threaten him.

“We cannot as a country and as a government lift these folks up, it is dangerous, it is fanning the flames of their hate of their anger,” Beshear said.

And many protesters in Kentucky, even some seen at the U.S. Capitol, justified their actions by citing freedom of speech and the First Amendment, but as professor Douglas points out it’s not a catch all.

“The First Amendment protects peaceful protests, the government can also regulate First Amendment activity based on time, place, or manner, so long as the government doesn’t discriminate against a particular kind of speech, the First Amendment has zero application to what these insurrectionists did,” Douglas said.

Previous articleBourbon County students return to in-person learning
mm
Monica Harkins
Monica Harkins joined the ABC 36 News team in June 2019 as a Multimedia journalist and Anchor/Producer. She’s born and raised in Austin, Texas and headed “North,” as she calls it, to study broadcast journalism and business at the University of Missouri. While at Mizzou she anchored and reported for KOMU 8 News, an NBC affiliate in Columbia, Missouri all four years. During her childhood she played almost every sport, but they always called her “Hollywood” for her love of theatre. In high school, she realized her excitement for theatre and performing was only a small piece of the puzzle. It’s story telling that’s her passion. She’s especially passionate about social media and creative platforms to tell stories. Her most recent experiment is being a FAA certified drone pilot. As a proud Texan she says she’s made of country music, Southern hospitality and Sweet Tea. When she’s not at work you can find her trying new recipes, listening to crime podcasts, reading the latest romance novel or rockin’ out to live music with friends. She says she’s only a tweet or Facebook message away, so say hi and send her the latest on your community. @MonicaHarkinstv or Mharkins@wtvq.com