How to heal from insurrection at U.S. Capitol, UK professor weighs in

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An insurrection at the United States Capitol still sparking conversation about the stability of America nearly a week later.

“I think we are having a crisis of democracy,” Josh Douglas, a professor with UK College of Law said.

As Douglas explains the volatile times we’re in shouldn’t come as a surprise.

“People like me have been saying it for weeks, if not months, that democracy can’t survive when the losers won’t accept defeat,” Douglas said.

He points to the power of words and how lies around the election are undeniable.

“You know, then they say, ‘well, millions of Americans believe there was massive voter fraud,’ Yeah, that’s because you’ve been telling them that for weeks. There’s no doubt that people wouldn’t believe it, had the rhetoric not been there. So, rhetoric is extremely important. And we need individuals of both parties to speak out,” he said.

Governor Beshear is doing just that, condemning the violence at the U.S. Capitol.

“We’ve talked about fanning the flames,” he said. “We have a responsibility to not allow that to happen.”

Beshear also saying he’s not intimidated by armed protesters outside Kentucky’s Capitol Saturday. Some of whom officially filed for Beshear’s impeachment.

“He’s done things that just don’t add up to normal business. If I was a CEO of a company and I did that, I’d lose my job,” Tony Wheatley said.

Wheatley helped organize Saturday’s rally and also helped organize Beshear’s impeachment petition.

He says Beshear has violated Kentuckians’ First Amendment rights and portions of the State constitution.

Meanwhile, Governor Beshear Tuesday explained he felt the impeachment push was a new way to try and threaten him.

“We cannot as a country and as a government lift these folks up, it is dangerous, it is fanning the flames of their hate of their anger,” Beshear said.

And many protesters in Kentucky, even some seen at the U.S. Capitol, justified their actions by citing freedom of speech and the First Amendment, but as professor Douglas points out it’s not a catch all.

“The First Amendment protects peaceful protests, the government can also regulate First Amendment activity based on time, place, or manner, so long as the government doesn’t discriminate against a particular kind of speech, the First Amendment has zero application to what these insurrectionists did,” Douglas said.