Garrard, Magoffin counties among additions to Emerge Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Emerge Kentucky announces its 12th class of 27 women from across the state, calling it the most diverse class in the program’s history, with more than half being Black women and women of color.
“We are so thrilled to have such a strong class that represents diverse communities from across Kentucky. Emerge Kentucky is committed to increasing democratic strength in our Commonwealth from east to west, and this group of women will help us accomplish that goal,” said Susanna French, Board Chair.
The 27 women in the class represent 15 counties, including Garrard and Magoffin, which are new counties for Emerge Kentucky.
The class includes nurses, lawyers, small business owners, students, mothers and activists, many of whom have been called to action due to the pandemic and struggles for racial equality.
“These women are already leaders in their families and in their communities. We just need to empower them with the skills to exercise this leadership in the political arena. I cannot wait to see how this group emerges into their power in the midst of such a historic time, ” said Executive Director Gretchen Hunt.
Emerge Kentucky has a strong history of training women to win elections and break barriers.
Forty-three Emerge Kentucky alumnae currently serve in elected office, from the Lt. Governor’s office to school board. Senator Karen Berg made history by becoming the first Emerge Kentucky and democratic state senator in her district in over three decades.
Rep. Pamela Stevenson became the second Black woman elected to the Kentucky legislature in over two decades.
In addition to the signature six month training program, Emerge Kentucky provides ongoing continuing education and a network for its 250 alumnae across the state. The Class of 2021 will begin on January 23rd in a virtual session.
The Emerge Class of 2021:
Iman Ali, Pike County
Megan Bailey, Warren County
Stephanie Bolen, Christian County
Alicia Still Branum, Fayette County
Chris Brown, Kenton County
Helen Gulgan Bukulmez, Garrard County
Amanda Corzine, Jefferson County
Keisha Curry, McCracken County
Emily Dudley, Henry County
Pashens L. Fitzpatrick, Jefferson County
Natalie Flores-Esquivel, Madison County
Sarah Froelich, Kenton County
Shana Goggins, Madison County
Holly Hatfield, Madison County
Alexandria Hayes, Barren County
Keturah Herron, Jefferson County
Deja Jackson, Jefferson County
Yolanda Johnson, McCracken County
Carolyn Noe, Campbell County
Emily Sayers, Kenton County
Casey Simmons, Magoffin County
Katima Smith-Willis, Franklin County
Taniesa Velez, Whitley County
Leah Marie Wedl, Fayette County
Rosalind Welch, Jefferson County
Morgan Whiting, Jefferson County
Sarah Yarmuth, Jefferson County