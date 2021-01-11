Vigil held for first homicide of 2021

Lexington, Ky (WTVQ) -On Sunday, friends, and family of John Harris held a vigil in his honor after the 28-year-old was shot in a car early Saturday.

Police reported that Harris suffered a gunshot wound in a parking lot on richmond road.

Loved ones of Harris gathered at the site where he passed away and lit candles in his honor, while also sharing memories of him.

We spoke to the victim’s mother, Angela Harris who told ABC 36 about the type of man her son was.

“He did not deserve this..he would give his last dime and this is hard there are no words that can explain how I’m feeling no words,” says Harris.

Police are still actively looking for the person responsible for John Harris’ death. Tips can be submitted 24/7 at bluegrass crime stoppers.