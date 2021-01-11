UPDATE: Man charged, admitted drinking in crash that killed siblings: Court records

UPDATE, posted 10 a.m. MONDAY, Jan. 11, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The man accused of causing a head-on collision over the weekend in Fayette County that left a brother and sister dead is scheduled to answer to charges in the case this afternoon.

According to the Fayette County Detention Center website, 30-year old Zachary Smith is charged with Aggravated DUI and Driving on a Suspended or Revoked License (read citation Smith, Zachary (1) ).

According to the jail website, Smith blew a 0.299 on the breathalyzer, which is nearly four times the legal limit of .08.

According to his arrest citation, the 2002 Ford Explorer he was driving had “numerous empty beer cans” and he stopped doing field sobriety tests, telling officers he was “f____ up.”

He was arrested after the deadly collision just before 6 p.m. Saturday near Athens-Boonesboro Road and Blue Sky Parkway.

According to Lexington Police, Smith crossed the center line and crashed head-on into another car, killing a brother and sister….identified by the Fayette County coroner as 19-year old Andrew Lee Smith and 16-year old Hailey Nicole Smith. They both died at the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY

