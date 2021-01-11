Reaction after Cats kneel during National Anthem

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – You may have seen a picture circulate over the weekend, after the UK men’s basketball team and staff took a knee at the game Saturday.

Now the Laurel County Sheriff and Jailer have gotten a lot of attention for their reaction to what the team calls a peaceful protest.

- Advertisement -

Sheriff John Root and Jailer Jamie Mosely posted a video on Facebook, burning their UK t-shirts. It went viral and eventually, they took it down.

Jailer Mosley told people in the video to bring their UK gear to the Laurel County Correction Center Monday and in exchange staff members gave them a “Back the Badge” t-shirt.

Jamie Sizemore dropped off his gear, “If they’ve got reasons for doing that, that’s their opinion and there could be some good reasons that they do that. It’s just I wish they would take another time to do that, besides the national anthem and the display of our american flag.”

Mosley says he’ll donate the gear to the homeless.

Some of the players spoke out, “I feel like and we feel like everybody, like minorities and stuff don’t have equal rights as everybody else so that’s what we’re protesting,” Jackson said.

Isaiah Jackson and Olivier Sarr say the team knew it would get negative reaction but decided to kneel all together, to condemn the violent mob last week that attacked the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

“We just want to show support for our community and raise awareness on the things that happened lately,” Sarr said.