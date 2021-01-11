Pro-Life advocates rallied on Monday in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Pro-Life advocates rallied Monday at the Kentucky Capitol in support of two bills in consideration right now during the legislative session.

House Bill 2 allows the Attorney General to enforce Kentucky’s abortion laws rather than the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

Senate Bill 9 requires physicians to give life-saving medical care to babies born alive.

Pro-choice advocates gathered last week to speak out against those bills.

The statehouse’s republican supermajority is diverting resources away from the pandemic to enact legislation that will force people to stay pregnant against their will.