Lexington, Louisville residents named to state non-profit board

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Nonprofit Network, the state association of nonprofit

organizations, has elected two new members to its board of directors: Marian Guinn, President of MG Coaching & Consulting; and Dr. OJ Oleka, President of the Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities (AIKCU).

Guinn, a resident of Lexington, is a leadership coach, trainer and strategy consultant.

Prior to establishing MG Coaching & Consulting, Guinn’s nonprofit career included experience at the University of Kentucky Hospital and more recently as CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank, where she successfully led the food bank through multimillion-dollar campaigns, building projects and significant program growth.

She has been recognized as one of Central Kentucky’s most influential leaders by the Lexington Herald Leader, inducted into the Gatton College of Business Hall of Fame, and received the Kentucky Nonprofit Network’s Distinguished Nonprofit Leadership Award.

She obtained post graduate certification in Executive Coaching from the College of Executive Coaching and holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Kentucky Gatton College of Business.

Guinn was a founding board member of KNN, served as chair for five years and returns to the board after a one-year hiatus.

Oleka, a Louisville resident, advocates for higher education policies at the state and federal level that will lead to increased affordability and access to Kentucky’s independent colleges in his work as president of AIKCU.

Prior to joining AIKCU, Oleka served as Deputy Treasurer and Chief of Staff for Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball.

He recently co-founded the AntiRacismKY coalition, a group of Kentuckians working to end any remnant of institutional racism in Kentucky.

Earlier this year Dr. Oleka was selected for the Louisville Business First Forty Under 40 list. He graduated from the University of Louisville with a bachelor’s degree in Marketing and a minor in Political Science.

Dr. Oleka also has an MBA from Bellarmine University and a PhD in Leadership in Higher Education with a research focus on college affordability, social capital and workforce development.

Sarah Razor, Director of Coaching with Hippo Manager Software of Lexington, was re-elected as KNN’s board chair for 2021. Florence Tandy, founder and CEO of Leadership Bridges of Crittenden, was re-elected as vice-chair. Sarah Jefferson of Lexington, vice president and director of cash management with Traditional Bank, was elected as secretary. Judy Simpson of Lexington, manager with Blue & Co., was elected as treasurer.

KNN is the state association of nonprofits, existing to strengthen and advance Kentucky’s nonprofit community. The association serves as a unified public policy voice for the nonprofit sector; a resource for nonprofit leaders, board members and other volunteers; and an information center on effective nonprofit management practices. For more information, visit www.kynonprofits.org.