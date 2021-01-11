Fayette students earn top spots in ‘state government’

By
Steve Rogers
-
0
6

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County middle and high school students recently took on top roles in state government.

In the annual Kentucky Youth Assembly, middle and high school students serve as part of a model state government in a three-day experiential learning program. KYA enables them to explore a variety of issues, enhance critical thinking skills, and articulate their beliefs while engaging constructively with peers from around the state.

In late fall 2020, however, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented KYA from hosting its in-person conferences in Louisville. Instead, several groups from Fayette County Public Schools participated in two-day virtual sessions.

Following are FCPS highlights.

Middle schools 

  • Premiere delegations: Winburn
  • Outstanding delegates: Zoe Derbyshire of Winburn
  • Elected officers (2021): Sophia Staples of Winburn as lieutenant governor

High schools 

  • Premiere delegations: Lafayette, Henry Clay, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Frederick Douglass, and STEAM Academy
  • Outstanding delegates: Critindon Gannon of STEAM Academy, Jackson Gabbard of Dunbar, Melody Taghizadeh of Lafayette, and Macy Helton of Frederick Douglass
  • Outstanding lobbyists: Isabelle Logsdon of Lafayette
  • Outstanding bill packets: Lafayette
  • Outstanding statesmanship: Henry Clay
  • Outstanding speakers: Sam Schnelle of STEAM Academy, Anna Bird-Pollan of Henry Clay, and Sarah Sajadi of Lafayette
  • Presiding officers (2020): Bobby Lowther of Lafayette, chief justice; Ashley Armstrong of Lafayette, president of the Bluegrass Senate; and Blair Fraley of Frederick Douglass, secretary of the Executive Cabinet
  • Elected officers (2021): Arden Ensor of Lafayette, speaker of the House; and Brit Buchanan of Lafayette, attorney general