Fayette students earn top spots in ‘state government’

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County middle and high school students recently took on top roles in state government.

In the annual Kentucky Youth Assembly, middle and high school students serve as part of a model state government in a three-day experiential learning program. KYA enables them to explore a variety of issues, enhance critical thinking skills, and articulate their beliefs while engaging constructively with peers from around the state.

In late fall 2020, however, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented KYA from hosting its in-person conferences in Louisville. Instead, several groups from Fayette County Public Schools participated in two-day virtual sessions.

Following are FCPS highlights.

Middle schools

Premiere delegations: Winburn

Winburn Outstanding delegates: Zoe Derbyshire of Winburn

Zoe Derbyshire of Winburn Elected officers (2021): Sophia Staples of Winburn as lieutenant governor

High schools