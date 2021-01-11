Beshear orders flags at half-staff in honor of Capitol officers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, as well as law enforcement in Kentucky and across the country.

Sicknick died Thursday from injuries suffered during last week’s mob riot on the U.S. Capitol. The 51-year-old Liebengood died Saturday from undisclosed causes. He was among the officers who responded to last Wednesday’s assault on the Capitol.

Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute.

Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.