LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner says a brother and sister were both killed in a collision Saturday night.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on Athens Boonesboro Road in Lexington, according to investigators.

The coroner’s report says 16-year-old Hailey Smith was reportedly driving outbound with her 19-year-old brother Andrew Smith when they collided head-on with another car.

Lexington Fire Department reports the driver wasn’t taken to the hospital.