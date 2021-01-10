Sunday Gov. Beshear says COVID-19 positivity rate tops Saturday record

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sunday’s COVID-19 data shows Kentucky’s positivity rate topped Saturday’s, marking again, another record.

Governor Beshear reporting a positivity rate of 12.45 percent Sunday, the highest its reached since the start of the pandemic.

3,232 new cases were also reported from the Governor’s office.

Sunday, 25 more Kentuckians lost their lives related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll in the commonwealth to 2,901.

