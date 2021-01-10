Tracking Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures for the New Workweek

By
Jason Lindsey
-
0
15873

A weather maker, tracking south of our area, will mainly increase clouds. Those living in Southeastern Kentucky, closer to the low pressure system, will see sprinkles and snow flurries on Monday. High pressure builds into Central and Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday, sticking around through Thursday, bringing sunshine and warmer temperatures. I’m expecting highs in the 50s by Thursday. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey 

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy as lows cool to the lower 20s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny as highs warm to the upper 30s.
 

