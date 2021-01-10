UPDATE: 28-year-old Lexington homicide victim identified

— UPDATE JAN. 10 —

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner says 28-year-old John Harris of Lexington is the man found with gunshot wounds in a crashed crash early Saturday morning.

His cause of death was labeled as pending investigation, but the coroner confirmed he had gunshot wounds.

— ORIGINAL STORY POSTED BELOW JAN. 9 —

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police says it’s investigating its first homicide of 2021 And is asking anyone with information to submit a tip.

Officers say a man with gunshot wounds was found dead in a crashed car around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot off Richmond Road.

They say leading up to the discovery of the crash there were reports of shots fired in the area of Cove Lake Drive and Squires Road.

The 28-year-old victim is a man. His name hasn’t been released and is expected from Fayette County Coroner after his family has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.