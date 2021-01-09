Sunshine returns Sunday

By
Chelsea Smith
-
0
15809

High pressure bringing dry weather and sunshine on Sunday. An upper-level low will move clouds back in Sunday evening. While the system is expected to weaken, it could bring light rain and snow by Monday evening, especially in southeastern Kentucky. -Meteorologist Chelsea Smith

TONIGHT: Skies clearing, lows near 23.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, highs near 40. 
 

