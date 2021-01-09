Sunshine returns Sunday

High pressure bringing dry weather and sunshine on Sunday. An upper-level low will move clouds back in Sunday evening. While the system is expected to weaken, it could bring light rain and snow by Monday evening, especially in southeastern Kentucky. -Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, highs near 40.
Click HERE to join our ABC 36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group
Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
Facebook | Instagram | jlindsey@hookedonscience.org
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews
Facebook | Instagram | AAndrews@wtvq.com
Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
CSmith@wtvq.com