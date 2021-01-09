Ky. Rep. Attica Scott calls response to U.S. Capitol rampage rooted in racism

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – You might have seen online continued criticism of police officers’ response to the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

In Kentucky, it particularly strikes a cord for people like Rep. Attica Scott, D- Louisville, who spent weeks protesting for justice for Breonna Taylor.

Scott and her daughter were arrested for ‘inciting a riot’ in Louisville earlier in 2020, while Scott says they were walking across the street. Although the charges were dropped by Louisville Metro Police, Scott says it’s the alphabet soup of police presence that showed up to BLM protests that could have changed the response at the U.S. Capitol.

She says white privilege and racism played a role in how the riot in D.C. was handled.

“I’m watching this and thinking about my daughter who was 19, when we were arrested together walking, walking while black, walking to a church for sanctuary and it was before curfew. And we were arrested, and then to watch this mob in D.C., be able to just be aggressive and violent and destroy our tried to destroy our nation’s capitol and the response from law enforcement was slow,” Scott said.

Other viral images compare President Trump’s rhetoric regarding BLM and the Capitol riot.