First Lexington homicide investigation of 2021 off Richmond Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police says it’s investigating its first homicide of 2021 And is asking anyone with information to submit a tip.

Officers say a man with gunshot wounds was found dead in a crashed car around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot off Richmond Road.

They say leading up to the discovery of the crash there were reports of shots fired in the area of Cove Lake Drive and Squires Road.

The 28-year-old victim is a man. His name hasn’t been released and is expected from Fayette County Coroner after his family has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.