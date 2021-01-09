Bluegrass woman says government owes her $10,000 in unemployment

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – According to Governor Beshear’s Office, people in the Bluegrass who have been out of work could be seeing some new federal benefits soon.

On Friday afternoon, the Governor’s Office updated those claiming unemployment with news of extensions and upcoming stimulus payments.

This is great news for people in Kentucky who have been out of work for some time and who have been relying on benefits.

Unfortunately for one local woman, she tells ABC 36 that she is not anticipating aid since she says the government already owes her $10,000.

Since August, Deborah Reifinger Murrar has been unemployed and has actively been trying to claim benefits for months.

After 13 weeks of receiving nothing, she attempted to reach out to Governor Beshear’s Office to help speed up the process.

“I was given an email address. I made sure I copied it down right I sent an email it got sent back to me saying the governor’s office isn’t accepting any emails,” explains Murrar.

Hundreds of other claimants like her have been counting on a check for months now.

According to Governor Beshear’s Office, the reason for this monetary hold up is due to a large number of claimants and an antiquated system.

Since the start of the pandemic, Beshear’s Office says that so far, 1.5 million claims were filed in the state of Kentucky.

Of that number, only 90,000 have had unresolved issues, most believed to be related to fraud.

The state says it’s paid benefits to more than 90% of claimants yet about 30,000 people like Deborah are still waiting.

“People are getting lost in the system. It’s not right how we have to pay unemployment tax, yet we can’t get it when we need it. That’s a disservice to our citizens,” Murrar says.

This week, Beshear spoke to Kentuckians, explaining in great detail what his proposed “Better Kentucky Budget” looked like.

This includes 48 million dollars in CARES Act funding for individuals like Deborah who have been running on empty. According to Murrar, she’s not expecting to receive anything and is very fearful for her future.

“I’m going to lose my home I’m going to lose everything I have. How is that fair? It’s just like a slap in the face to us. It’s like rubbing salt on our wounds,” says Murrar.