Sunshine in the weekend forecast

Clouds sticking around for Saturday then gradually clearing during the evening. Mostly sunny majority of Sunday. A quick moving upper-level wave will bring a chance for sprinkles on Monday and flurries Tuesday morning. -Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, cold, highs near 33.
