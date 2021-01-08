Sunshine in the weekend forecast

By
Chelsea Smith
-
0
15771

Clouds sticking around for Saturday then gradually clearing during the evening. Mostly sunny majority of Sunday. A quick moving upper-level wave will bring a chance for sprinkles on Monday and flurries Tuesday morning.  -Meteorologist Chelsea Smith

TONIGHT: Cloudy, cold, low near 27.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, cold, highs near 33.
 

