Lexington COVID-19 cases surpass 25,000

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington has surpassed 25,000 COVID-19 cases, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

They reported 323 new cases for Thursday, the city has had 25,003 total cases and 165 deaths since the outbreak began in March.

- Advertisement -

Health Department officials say the vaccine has started being distributed to healthcare workers and long-term care facilities, it won’t be widely available for the general public until later in 2021, so we must continue fighting this virus together.

The health department updates the Lexington COVID-19 numbers, with charts and graphs for additional information, Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.