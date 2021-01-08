Hope Center on handling COVID-19 pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Hope Center saw an increase of COVID-19 cases after the holiday season, while they have protocols in place to keep clients safe and are now in the clear, they are taking action to continue to protect those who need their help.

In fact, according to the director of development Carrie Thayer they just did a round of tests this week and saw all negative results.

Some of the protocols in place at the emergency shelter include the usual social distancing and PPE but there is also daily and weekly testing in all of their programs, and restrictions for clients, including leaving the facilities only for medical and vital appointments.

“Clients here at the Hope Center are very grateful to have somewhere safe to go. Those that come to us for help are receiving a place to sleep, and three meals a day and plus all the services that they would need to live a different life if that’s the path they want to go down but covid has brought in a whole other challenge of doing that and at the same time keeping everyone safe,” Thayer said.

She said the shelter has been adjusting protocols throughout the pandemic.

The Hope Center also has found a way to increase its efforts with the street outreach team, staff visit people who don’t have shelter and provide basic necessities and connect them with needed resources.