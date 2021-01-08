Boil water advisory in Estill County lifted

UPDATE: 1/8/2021

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Estill County Water District Boil Water Advisory has been lifted for the following areas:

- Advertisement -

Doe Creek, Little Doe Creek, Bonnie Lane, Barnes Mountain Road to 1468 Barnes Mountain Road, Roberts Road, Sugar Hollow, Sugar Hollow Spur, McKee Rd., 1209,

Noland Hill, Searcy Branch, Jakes Heavenly Hwy, Bingham Lane, Middle Fork, Murphy’s Ford, Clay Isaacs, Red Lick up to 8125, Jenkins Branch, Sang Branch, Horn’s River, McSwain Branch, Eck Hollow, Deer Lick Rd, Sawmill Hill.

Customers with questions should call 1-606-723-3795.

Original 1/7/2021

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Estill County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for the following areas:

Doe Creek, Little Doe Creek, Bonnie Lane, Barnes Mountain Road to 1468 Barnes Mountain Road, Roberts Road, Sugar Hollow, Sugar Hollow Spur, McKee Rd., 1209,

Noland Hill, Searcy Branch, Jakes Heavenly Hwy, Bingham Lane, Middle Fork, Murphy’s Ford, Clay Isaacs, Red Lick up to 8125, Jenkins Branch, Sang Branch, Horn’s River, McSwain Branch, Eck Hollow, Deer Lick Rd, Sawmill Hill.

They say during a boil water advisory, it is recommended that customers boil for three minutes any tap water they intend to use for consumption — such as for drinking, cooking or making ice.

Customers with questions should call 1-606-723-3795.