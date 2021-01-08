Ball Corp. to build new plant in Kentucky, hire about 200

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) – Ball Corp. says it plans to build a new plant in southern Kentucky that will employ about 200 people making tops for aluminum cans.

The Daily News reports the Colorado-based company announced plans on Thursday to build a 450,000-square-foot plant on a 40-acre site in Bowling Green.

- Advertisement -

Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority documents show Ball subsidiary Ball Metal Beverage Container Corp. is investing $305 million to build and equip the facility.

Ball officials said the plant is expected to start production in 2022 and will add nearly 200 jobs over five years.