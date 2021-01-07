Virtual Kentucky Chamber Day postponed, following events at U.S. Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Chamber has postponed the virtual Chamber Day event, following the chaos and violence seen in Washington D.C. on Wednesday. The news comes as Governor Andy Beshear announced he will now hold his State of the Commonwealth and Budget Address Thursday evening.
The Chamber Day event originally scheduled for Thursday, will move to a later date yet to be announced. Kentucky Chamber Day features speeches from all state legislative leaders and the governor.
Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts released the following statement in response to the events seen in at the U.S. Capitol building:
“The violent attacks on our nation’s Capital are inexcusable and reprehensible. This was an attack on the integrity of our nation and the peaceful transition of power that has been the cornerstone of our democracy for centuries. Now is the time for all Americans to put political differences aside, and condemn the tragic actions that occurred.”
The Kentucky Chamber has not yet announced any further details about the postponed virtual event. An in-person Chamber Day dinner is currently tentatively scheduled for April.
