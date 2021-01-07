St. Claire HealthCare begins community COVID-19 vaccinations

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ/St. Claire HealthCare) – St. Claire HealthCare’s limited allocation of COVID-19 vaccines was quickly depleted Thursday as the health system began its first community vaccinations. according to the hospital.

“Members of the community were lined up starting at 5:30 AM waiting to get in the door,” said Donald H. Lloyd, II, SCH President/CEO. “The community’s quick adoption of the vaccine is a welcome signal of hope in our fight against COVID-19.”

They say late Wednesday that it would begin administering vaccines to residents of Bath, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Morgan, and Rowan Counties who were community healthcare workers, first responders, or anyone age 70 or above.

“We wish we had been able to provide vaccines to everyone who showed up, but today was just the beginning,” said Lloyd. “Additional doses will be coming soon and we will make sure they are administered to the public as quickly as possible.”

They expect to receive an additional allocation of the vaccine next week and will announce dates and times vaccinations will be available, and how to schedule an appointment, as soon as that information becomes available.