Portion of Pisgah Bay, Kentucky Lake, will be closed for USGS research

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
7
Source: USGS

PISGAH BAY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A significant portion of Pisgah Bay will be blocked to boat access and activity during Asian Carp research scheduled for January 11-27.

According to U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) officials, the southeast area near Pisgah Point Boat Ramp will be off-limits to boat passage and activity. Birmingham Ferry Boat Ramp will be closed during this time as well.

In conjunction with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, scientists from USGS will be setting block nets surrounding a significant portion of Pisgah Bay. This area will be blocked to boat access while scientists capture, tag, and track silver carp during herding efforts to determine their response and movements. The research aims to find ways to increase the efficiency of mass removal methods for these invasive fish.

According to USGS, block nets on the margins of the research area will be clearly marked using large buoys and flashing lights during nighttime and low visibility conditions. Less visible netting will be laid within the closed area to corral and concentrate Asian carp for removal. Operating a boat in the closed area will interfere with the research effort and may result in entanglement of propellers, and potential damage to both the net and boat motor.

Local officials ask boaters to exercise extra caution during those dates on portions of Kentucky Lake.

