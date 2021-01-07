Pikeville Medical Center expands COVID-19 Vaccine scheduling website

PIKEVILLE Ky. (WTVQ/PMC) – On Wednesday all Phase 1A healthcare personnel currently working in any setting where patient care occurs (inpatient, outpatient, home-based care, dental, DME, optical, surgical and others) living in or practicing anywhere in Kentucky can pre-register to receive his or her COVID-19 vaccination, according to Pikeville Medical Center.

“After receiving direction from Dr. Stack, we began working to include Phase 1A healthcare personnel to the list of those eligible to pre-register through our website,” said PMC Vice President of the Board of Directors and CEO Donovan Blackburn. “We encourage anyone in these categories who wishes to be vaccinated to visit the website and pre-register. We only ask for the necessary information to confirm eligibility and schedule appointment times.”

- Advertisement -

The hospital says the expansion came just 24 hours after PMC unveiled a new website (www.pmcvaccine.com) which offers a convenient pre-registration process online.

They say scheduling for both groups will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Blackburn added that PMC will order the vaccine weekly through the State’s system based on the projected demand created from the requests on www.pmcvaccine.com.

Beginning Monday, January 11th from 7:00am – 7:00pm, the COVID-19 vaccine for these groups will be administered via a drive-thru method at 150 Healthcare Drive Pikeville, KY 41501 between the PMC Administration Building and the Landmark Hotel.